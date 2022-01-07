FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake effect snow in the area causing travel problems

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air remains in place. The winds have shifted to more of a west to northwest direction with gusts over 35 mph at times. We have lake effect snow in the area. Expect whiteout conditions in the squalls. This is a powdery snow falling so it’ll blow around. Locally over nine inches of snow is in our forecast where squalls persist. Most will see five inches or less in the lake effect areas. Outside of the lake effect, only some flurries. The team will be monitoring radar trends all day. High temperatures today in the 20 to 25 degree range. Wind chills single digits at times. Light lake effect snow will linger into this evening. It’ll wind down from west to east. Early morning temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 degrees where the clouds clear. You’ll stay in the teens for a low temperature if you hang on to cloud cover in your area. Sunny and milder tomorrow. Late day temperatures in the 30s.

