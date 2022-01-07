2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow slowly winds down through the evening; will impact travel in the short term

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a bitterly cold Friday, and lake effect snow continues for a portion of our area.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties until 7:00 AM Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashtabula County until 1:00 AM Saturday.

In all of these areas, we’re expecting periods of lake effect snow, some of which may be heavy.

The heaviest, most high-impact snow will occur in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties.

An additional one to three inches of snow will fall in squalls, and six or more inches is possible where squalls persist.

Snow will gradually wind down through the evening.

By dawn Saturday, we will be dry area-wide.

Sunshine will return in full force on Saturday.

Widespread light to moderate rain will move in on Saturday night, and will continue into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow in area causing travel problems
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/7/2022

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow in area causing travel problems
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/7/2022
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/6/2022