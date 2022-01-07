First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow slowly winds down through the evening; will impact travel in the short term

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a bitterly cold Friday, and lake effect snow continues for a portion of our area.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties until 7:00 AM Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashtabula County until 1:00 AM Saturday.

In all of these areas, we’re expecting periods of lake effect snow, some of which may be heavy.

The heaviest, most high-impact snow will occur in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties.

An additional one to three inches of snow will fall in squalls, and six or more inches is possible where squalls persist.

Snow will gradually wind down through the evening.

By dawn Saturday, we will be dry area-wide.

Sunshine will return in full force on Saturday.

Widespread light to moderate rain will move in on Saturday night, and will continue into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.