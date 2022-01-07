2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Health officials, Ohio National Guard discuss latest COVID-19 surge fueled by omicron variant

FILE
FILE
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health will hold a briefing on Friday morning to share the latest update regarding COVID-19 cases in the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Major Gen. John Harris Jr., of the Ohio National Guard, as well as the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Andy Thomas and Dr. Robert Wyllie, with the Cleveland Clinic, for 10 a.m. remarks.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Ohio, particularly in the northern regions of the state.

For weeks, Cuyahoga County held the highest case rate per 100,000 in Ohio. As of Thursday afternoon, Erie County now has the highest rate with over 2,800 cases per 100,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Operation Orange
‘Cin-Day Lucky Dawgs’ optimistic about Cleveland Browns, despite unlucky season
Cleveland Public Library
Cleveland Public Library, 19 News to honor the city’s ‘changemakers’ on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Money
These are the top 10 scams of 2021
Surfers in Lake Erie
Surfers brave snow, cold temps to catch waves in Lake Erie