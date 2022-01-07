Health officials, Ohio National Guard discuss latest COVID-19 surge fueled by omicron variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health will hold a briefing on Friday morning to share the latest update regarding COVID-19 cases in the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Major Gen. John Harris Jr., of the Ohio National Guard, as well as the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Andy Thomas and Dr. Robert Wyllie, with the Cleveland Clinic, for 10 a.m. remarks.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Ohio, particularly in the northern regions of the state.

For weeks, Cuyahoga County held the highest case rate per 100,000 in Ohio. As of Thursday afternoon, Erie County now has the highest rate with over 2,800 cases per 100,000.

This story will be updated.

