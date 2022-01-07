CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police shared photos of a man accused of being involved in a bar fight on Dec. 24 in hopes the community can help identify him.

Police said this man, along with a group of other men, punched and kicked a victim while he was on the ground.

Men involved in bar fight wanted in Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

They also assaulted other patrons at the bar and caused a victim to suffer a broken nose, according to police.

Cleveland Police said the name of the bar is not being disclosed at this time so as to not affect their business in any way.

Call Det. Sean Schuler at 216-623-5210 if you can identify the men in the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Men involved in bar fight wanted in Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Men involved in bar fight wanted in Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.