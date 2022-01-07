2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother of 2 has no heat in subsidized apartment on Cleveland’s East Side

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is living with her two children in a subsidized apartment with no heat on Cleveland’s East Side as Northeast Ohio experiences some of the coldest temperatures this winter.

Her landlord’s quick fix prior to resident Marqita Gaines calling 19 News was providing a single space heater to warm the four-bedroom apartment.

The only other source of heat she has had was turning on her own oven and leaving the door open - a dangerous fire hazard.

Gaines claimed she has been trying to get her landlord to fix her furnace, among other things, for over a month.

That’s when 19 News stepped in.

Gaines called her landlord with 19 News crews recording the conversation.

“Hello. Is this Mr. Smoot?” Gaines asked.

“Yes,” the landlord answered.

“My concern is about my heating and a lot of things in my house not being fixed. The paint chips were peeling off my tub. I cannot take a bath in my house, I have to take a shower,” she explained.

The landlord promised to have a repair person fix the furnace on Friday, Jan. 7.

19 News will be checking in to be sure that happens.

Marqita Gaines' apartment has no heat
Marqita Gaines' apartment has no heat(WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

William Scott Pittman
59-year-old Stark County man missing since Jan. 3
A growing scam targets people by impersonating third party banking apps and many senior...
BBB warns consumers of hackers posing as apps like PayPal and Venmo to steal your money
‘Please don’t abuse us’: First responders speak out after 911 calls hit record high
‘Please don’t abuse us’: First responders speak out after 911 calls hit record high
Maya Lania Hemphill
15-year-old Parma girl missing since Dec. 13