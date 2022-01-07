Mother of 2 has no heat in subsidized apartment on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is living with her two children in a subsidized apartment with no heat on Cleveland’s East Side as Northeast Ohio experiences some of the coldest temperatures this winter.

Her landlord’s quick fix prior to resident Marqita Gaines calling 19 News was providing a single space heater to warm the four-bedroom apartment.

The only other source of heat she has had was turning on her own oven and leaving the door open - a dangerous fire hazard.

Gaines claimed she has been trying to get her landlord to fix her furnace, among other things, for over a month.

That’s when 19 News stepped in.

Gaines called her landlord with 19 News crews recording the conversation.

“Hello. Is this Mr. Smoot?” Gaines asked.

“Yes,” the landlord answered.

“My concern is about my heating and a lot of things in my house not being fixed. The paint chips were peeling off my tub. I cannot take a bath in my house, I have to take a shower,” she explained.

The landlord promised to have a repair person fix the furnace on Friday, Jan. 7.

19 News will be checking in to be sure that happens.

Marqita Gaines' apartment has no heat (WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.