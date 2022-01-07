Multiple vehicles involved in weather-related crash in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning on a busy Garfield Heights roadway.

The crash was first reported before 11 a.m. on Turney Road near the intersection of Wallingford Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of one car to make a rescue.

Police have not released any information regarding potential injuries.

Authorities on the scene told 19 News that the crash was related to snow and the wintry weather in the area at the time.

This is a developing story.

