Ohio attorney general challenges President Biden's vaccine mandates in US Supreme Court

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is one of more than two dozen states to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The state’s attorney general, Dave Yost, held a news conference on Friday afternoon to discuss the United States Supreme Court’s arguments.

Supreme Court justices are listening to two cases related to the president’s mandates; one deals with a vaccine or testing requirement for large businesses, while the other would require health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Yost and the other attorneys general argue that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, do not have authority to enforce mandates.

This story will be updated.

