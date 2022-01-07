Ohio salon owner earns Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair named ‘Hoss’
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A salon owner from Ohio now holds the record for the largest ball of human hair.
Steve Warden, of Blockers salon in Cambridge, Ohio, said he named the 225.13-pound hairball Hoss.
According to Warden, his son inspired him to create Hoss using glue and hair that he collected from his salon, large events, and a tour around the country.
“I literally just put gloves on, grabbed a bunch of the hair and kind of formed it into a ball,” Warden told Guinness World Records. “The first ball was about the size of a baseball.”
The previous world record hairball weighed 167 pounds.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.