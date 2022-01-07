2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio salon owner earns Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair named ‘Hoss’

Guiness World Record human hairball from Ohio
Guiness World Record human hairball from Ohio(Source: Guiness World Records)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A salon owner from Ohio now holds the record for the largest ball of human hair.

Steve Warden, of Blockers salon in Cambridge, Ohio, said he named the 225.13-pound hairball Hoss.

According to Warden, his son inspired him to create Hoss using glue and hair that he collected from his salon, large events, and a tour around the country.

Hoss the human hairball weighs in at a hefty 102.12 kg (225.13 lbs) With Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Posted by Guinness World Records on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

“I literally just put gloves on, grabbed a bunch of the hair and kind of formed it into a ball,” Warden told Guinness World Records. “The first ball was about the size of a baseball.”

The previous world record hairball weighed 167 pounds.

