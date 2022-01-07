2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Please don’t abuse us’: First responders speak out after 911 calls hit record high

By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The phone at the Twinsburg dispatch has been ringing off the hook with people desperate for an ambulance.

“Over 420 call increase and percentage-wise that’s a 15% increase for us,” said Fire Chief Tim Morgan.

Those numbers may not strike you as a huge increase, but for a small department like the one in Twinsburg, it means at many times all three of their ambulances are out on a call.

Many of the calls coming through Twinsburg dispatch are not emergencies.

People are often calling with concerns over non-life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms.

So while crews are tied up with non-emergencies, people who have real ones are in a bad spot, waiting to get the help they need.

“About 30%of the time we have overlapping calls and we have limited staff, so if we’re on call number one and call number two, call number three may be hard for us to cover,” said Morgan.

Morgan is asking that you ask yourself some questions before dialing 911, such as:

  • Is someone unresponsive?
  • Are bones broken?
  • Are they experiencing something like a heart attack or stroke?

If the answer is yes call 911.

If it’s not, remember you have other options.

Reminding us to utilize telehealth, urgent care, and your primary care physician.

″They need a plan, they need to know who their doctors are how to access them,” said Morgan ”all those avenues can be a better way to access health care”

With hospitals understaffed and at capacity, Morgan said even if they take you to the hospital, you still might be waiting.

Some of his crews have waited more than an hour to hand off patients.

Again, keeping them unavailable to help those with emergency needs.

“We’re here if you need us, but if you can please don’t abuse us,” said Morgan.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals opened up about the emotional toll of the pandemic...
How are major or minor COVID-19 cases being treated differently in Northeast Ohio’s hospitals?
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,442 new COVID-19 cases, additional 453 hospitalizations
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Next round of Ohio National Guard troops gets welcome from Gov. DeWine
A cold weather homeless camp downtown Cleveland
Cleveland homeless shelters keep COVID in mind as cold air forces more people inside