SR2 closed in Lake County due to multi-vehicle accident

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-vehicle accident has closed State Route 2 westbound, just west of State Route 91.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi Vehicle Accident Westbounf SR2 West of SR91 Lanes are Closed Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Friday, January 7, 2022

According to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

All lanes westbound in that area are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

