SR2 closed in Lake County due to multi-vehicle accident
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-vehicle accident has closed State Route 2 westbound, just west of State Route 91.
According to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday.
All lanes westbound in that area are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
