Surfers brave snow, cold temps to catch waves in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little snow and the frigid temperatures did not stop a group of surfers from catching some waves.

While most of Northeast Ohio was sheltering from the wintry weather, a select few paddled out into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach on Friday morning, just as the lake effect snow was at its peak.

Surfers at @clevemetroparks Edgewater are my favorite winter sighting pic.twitter.com/WFr2keYUjN — Charlie McVan (@CHARLIExCLE) January 7, 2022

The Cleveland Metroparks live streaming camera captured them in the water. [WATCH LIVE]

#Surfing🌊in the Snow❄️at Edgewater Beach this morning. There are some surfers enjoying the lake effect snow and waves🌊on #LakeErie. Check out this snapshot and look to the far right of the picture. You can watch the live cam here https://t.co/vFsNO5KlGT#OHwx #CLEwx #NWS pic.twitter.com/jRrzAFkO2a — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 7, 2022

According to the 19 First Alert meteorologists, the Lake Erie water temperature was around 38 degrees on Friday.

