Surfers brave snow, cold temps to catch waves in Lake Erie

Surfers in Lake Erie
Surfers in Lake Erie(Source: Cleveland Metroparks streaming camera)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little snow and the frigid temperatures did not stop a group of surfers from catching some waves.

While most of Northeast Ohio was sheltering from the wintry weather, a select few paddled out into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach on Friday morning, just as the lake effect snow was at its peak.

The Cleveland Metroparks live streaming camera captured them in the water. [WATCH LIVE]

According to the 19 First Alert meteorologists, the Lake Erie water temperature was around 38 degrees on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

