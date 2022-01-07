These are the top 10 scams of 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tracking data reported by victims, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has compiled a list of ten scams that preyed on consumers in 2021.
Here are the top 10 scams of 2021, according to the BBB:
- Phishing
- Online purchase
- Sweepstakes, lottery and prizes
- Government agency imposter
- Tech support
- Government grant
- Debt collection
- Employment
- Identity theft
- Fake check / money order
The BBB warns consumers against sharing personal information and encourages the use of traceable transactions.
When it comes to websites, emails or Caller IDs — be aware of scammers potentially impersonating official sources.
Worried you’re the victim of a scam? Click here to report it to the BBB.
