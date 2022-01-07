2 Strong 4 Bullies
These are the top 10 scams of 2021

Money
Money(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tracking data reported by victims, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has compiled a list of ten scams that preyed on consumers in 2021.

Here are the top 10 scams of 2021, according to the BBB:

  1. Phishing
  2. Online purchase
  3. Sweepstakes, lottery and prizes
  4. Government agency imposter
  5. Tech support
  6. Government grant
  7. Debt collection
  8. Employment
  9. Identity theft
  10. Fake check / money order

The BBB warns consumers against sharing personal information and encourages the use of traceable transactions.

When it comes to websites, emails or Caller IDs — be aware of scammers potentially impersonating official sources.

Worried you’re the victim of a scam? Click here to report it to the BBB.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

