These are the top 10 scams of 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tracking data reported by victims, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has compiled a list of ten scams that preyed on consumers in 2021.

Here are the top 10 scams of 2021, according to the BBB:

Phishing Online purchase Sweepstakes, lottery and prizes Government agency imposter Tech support Government grant Debt collection Employment Identity theft Fake check / money order

The BBB warns consumers against sharing personal information and encourages the use of traceable transactions.

When it comes to websites, emails or Caller IDs — be aware of scammers potentially impersonating official sources.

Worried you’re the victim of a scam? Click here to report it to the BBB.

