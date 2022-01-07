Well-known Cleveland food truck stolen, owner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of a popular food truck that is a regular among Cleveland’s lunch crowd was stolen.

The “Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers” food truck was stolen just after 4 a.m. from an area near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Fulton Road.

“Please help me I’m absolutely devastated.”

At 4:18am my truck was stolen from 3600 Clark Ave. If you have seen Betty or can help in anyway you can call me at 440-719-9196 or Second District Police. Please help me I'm absolutely devastated. Posted by Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers and Catering on Friday, January 7, 2022

The owner said anyone with information can contact the Cleveland Division of Police Second District.

