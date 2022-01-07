2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Well-known Cleveland food truck stolen, owner says

"Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers"
"Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers"(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of a popular food truck that is a regular among Cleveland’s lunch crowd was stolen.

The “Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers” food truck was stolen just after 4 a.m. from an area near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Fulton Road.

“Please help me I’m absolutely devastated.”

At 4:18am my truck was stolen from 3600 Clark Ave. If you have seen Betty or can help in anyway you can call me at 440-719-9196 or Second District Police. Please help me I'm absolutely devastated.

Posted by Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers and Catering on Friday, January 7, 2022

The owner said anyone with information can contact the Cleveland Division of Police Second District.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say
Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say
SR2 closed in Lake County due to multi-vehicle accident
Garfield Heights crash
Driver killed in weather-related crash in Garfield Heights
Boston Mills Ski Resort opening Jan. 7