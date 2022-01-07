Well-known Cleveland food truck stolen, owner says
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of a popular food truck that is a regular among Cleveland’s lunch crowd was stolen.
The “Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers” food truck was stolen just after 4 a.m. from an area near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Fulton Road.
“Please help me I’m absolutely devastated.”
The owner said anyone with information can contact the Cleveland Division of Police Second District.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.