2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Woman injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Woman injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hurt overnight when shots were fired on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland EMS confirms a 25-year-old woman was shot around 11 p.m. Thursday on Broadway Avenue near East 37th Street.

As emergency crews responded to the scene, they learned a crash had taken place just blocks away.

EMS said a man was injured in that crash.

Authorities are now working to learn if the incidents are related.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information; we’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Operation Orange
‘Cin-Day Lucky Dawgs’ optimistic about Cleveland Browns, despite unlucky season
Barstool Sports to donate in honor of Bartek
Barstool Sports helps raise donations in honor of fallen Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
19 News
Woman shot in stomach, leg after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Parma shooting center (graphic)