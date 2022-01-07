Woman injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hurt overnight when shots were fired on Cleveland’s East Side.
Cleveland EMS confirms a 25-year-old woman was shot around 11 p.m. Thursday on Broadway Avenue near East 37th Street.
As emergency crews responded to the scene, they learned a crash had taken place just blocks away.
EMS said a man was injured in that crash.
Authorities are now working to learn if the incidents are related.
We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information; we’re waiting to hear back.
