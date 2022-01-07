2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman shot in stomach, leg after man's gun accidentally discharges at Parma shooting center (graphic)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured after his firearm accidentally discharged at a Parma gun range, police said.

The Parma Police Department released surveillance video from the accidental firearm discharge.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2021 at the Parma Armory Shooting Center.

According to Parma police, the single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand, into the woman’s stomach area, and then in and out of her leg.

**WARNING: Video may be considered graphic**

As seen in the surveillance video, staff at the Parma Armory Shooting Center began immediate first aid after hearing the accidental gunshot.

Parma police said both the man and woman, who are related, were treated at an area hospital for the gunshot wounds, but they have since been released.

The woman who was injured said she does not intend on pursing criminal charges, according to police.

The Parma Armory Shooting Center said they have offered both the man and woman complimentary firearms safety classes.

