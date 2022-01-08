$10,000 reward for information that closes missing Portage County child case from 2009

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshal and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said they are offering $10,000 for information that helps close a case on a missing child that happened nearly 13 years ago.

Glenna Jean White was 17 when she went missing in 2009 in Smith Township, and her body has never been found despite years of authorities searching.

The case was reopened in March of 2020 after a Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit investigator got a tip while working on an unrelated case, authorities said.

The crime unit collected enough evidence through the investigation for the Mahoning County prosecutor to secure an indictment for Robert Lindsey Moore for White’s murder.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stated, “When our detective uncovered this case he knew it would be a long road to where we are today, but we know this isn’t the end of the road, there is more work to be done and we have some hard-working investigators who are not going to give up on this case until justice is brought to those involved.”

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 51-year-old Robert Lindsey Moore on Dec. 17, 2021, in Alliance on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and repeat violent offender specifications.

Moore had been convicted in 1993 of involuntary manslaughter in Stark County of 22-year-old Virginia Lecorchick of Alliance, who had been beaten to death.

Her body was recovered from Berlin Lake on July 10, 1993.

Moore was arrested two days later and served 15 years in prison.

On Friday, Dec. 17, Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was arrested in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, “This dangerous and violent predator is off the streets because of the hard work and dedication of law enforcement. If anyone in the community has information about Ms. Glenna Jean White, we are asking that you come forward to assist in closing this case and finding justice for Ms. White’s family.”

Anyone with any information that leads to White’s location is urged to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-8626.

Anonymous tips may also be sent to the USMS on the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

