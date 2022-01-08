2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns wrap up a disappointing season Sunday against Cincinnati and there are more questions than answers heading into the offseason.

Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame analysis in town, as host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Reggie Langhorne and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The guys will discuss:

* Baker Mayfield’s upcoming surgery and his future in Cleveland

* Why Nick Chubb sits out more snaps than most other big-name running backs

* The impact of Cincinnati’s star rookie Ja’Marr Chase on the AFC North

* Which free agents the Browns should prioritize

* Kevin Stefanski’s struggles in year 2 at the helm

Also, the guys will stick around for the Meijer 5th Quarter, right after the game on CW 43.

The Browns and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

