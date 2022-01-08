Canton police: Juvenile charged for murder of 51-year-old man
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a juvenile was charged with murder Saturday after a 51-year-old man was found fatally shot.
According to a news release, police were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 3100 block of Gilbert Avenue NE for a shooting.
Police said officers discovered Terrell Lipkins with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Emergency personnel took Lipkins to Mercy Medical, where police said he was pronounced deceased.
Investigation led police to a juvenile, and a warrant was issued for their arrest, according to the release.
Contact Canton police at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800 with tips.
The murder remains under investigation.
