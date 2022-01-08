2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns: 2 players added to COVID-19 list; 1 activated

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward scores on a 61-yard interception return during the...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward scores on a 61-yard interception return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | Source: The Associated Press)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Saturday, including the addition of two players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to a news release, the following players are now on the list:

  • CB Denzel Ward
  • LB Malcolm Smith

RB D’Ernest Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the release, and LB Willie Harvey Jr. was waived.

The players listed below were elevated from the practice squad:

  • G Hjalte Froholdt
  • CB Brian Allen
  • S Adrian Colbert
  • CB Herb Miller
  • DE Curtis Weaver

