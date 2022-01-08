Cleveland Browns: 2 players added to COVID-19 list; 1 activated

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Saturday, including the addition of two players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to a news release, the following players are now on the list:

CB Denzel Ward

LB Malcolm Smith

RB D’Ernest Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the release, and LB Willie Harvey Jr. was waived.

The players listed below were elevated from the practice squad:

G Hjalte Froholdt

CB Brian Allen

S Adrian Colbert

CB Herb Miller

DE Curtis Weaver

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.