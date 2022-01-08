Cleveland Browns: 2 players added to COVID-19 list; 1 activated
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Saturday, including the addition of two players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
According to a news release, the following players are now on the list:
- CB Denzel Ward
- LB Malcolm Smith
RB D’Ernest Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the release, and LB Willie Harvey Jr. was waived.
The players listed below were elevated from the practice squad:
- G Hjalte Froholdt
- CB Brian Allen
- S Adrian Colbert
- CB Herb Miller
- DE Curtis Weaver
