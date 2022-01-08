2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metropolitan School District returns to in-person learning Jan. 10

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After learning from home this week, students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are going back to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 10.

CEO Eric Gordon said he worked hand in hand with local and state health officials and came to the decision.

He also cited a dramatic decrease in cases within the district as another reason to go back to the classroom.

President of National School Safety and Security Ken Trump told 19 News that parents need to be more supportive at this time.

This move coming after the CDC’s new guidelines.

However, Gordon wants everyone to do a self-check, and stay home if they have flu-like symptoms.

“Likewise with the shortened quarantine requirements approved by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health last week, we anticipate fewer employee absences required for quarantining,” Gordon added.

Health and safety of both students and staff are top of mind for everyone in the district.

So if things take another turn, Gordon will reassess going back to a remote learning mode.

But starting Monday, not just pencils, paper, and books will be mandatory.

“As we return it is critically important that every student, staff member, and guest in a CMSD building wears his or her mask,” he said.

Parents, remember if your child isn’t feeling well, it’s best to keep them home for the day.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

