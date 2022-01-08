Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree, utility pole in Beachwood
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood police confirm a driver was taken to the hospital early Saturday after crashing into a utility pole.
The crash took place around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Green and Halburton roads, according to police.
Photos show the driver also collided with a tree.
Police said the roadway remains closed as of 10:30 a.m. due to the crash.
According to police, CEI crews will respond to repair the pole.
The crash is under investigation.
