2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree, utility pole in Beachwood

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree, utility pole in Beachwood
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree, utility pole in Beachwood(Source: Courtesy to WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood police confirm a driver was taken to the hospital early Saturday after crashing into a utility pole.

The crash took place around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Green and Halburton roads, according to police.

Photos show the driver also collided with a tree.

Police said the roadway remains closed as of 10:30 a.m. due to the crash.

According to police, CEI crews will respond to repair the pole.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
How Cleveland drivers should prepare in case Virginia’s winter storm disaster happens here
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Driver who hit car head-on in Stark County on New Year’s Day dies
Lanes reopen on I-90 EB in downtown Cleveland after crash
Lanes reopen on I-90 EB in downtown Cleveland after crash