Elderly woman killed in Cleveland house fire
Man taken to hospital
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was killed, and a man was injured in a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday afternoon, according to the Cleveland fire.
Crews were called to the fire located at 3674 East 112th around 3:45 pm.
An elderly man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
