Elderly woman killed in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was killed, and a man was injured in a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday afternoon, according to the Cleveland fire.

Crews were called to the fire located at 3674 East 112th around 3:45 pm.

An elderly man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.