2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elderly woman killed in Cleveland house fire

Man taken to hospital
Fatal Cleveland house fire
Fatal Cleveland house fire(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was killed, and a man was injured in a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday afternoon, according to the Cleveland fire.

Crews were called to the fire located at 3674 East 112th around 3:45 pm.

An elderly man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

ALERT for lake snow Monday
Rain tonight into early Sunday; ALERT DAY for lake snow Monday
"Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers"
Owner: Food truck recovered in Cleveland; suspect remains at large
Ohio artist honors Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking with portrait drawing
Ohio artist honors Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking with portrait drawing
Ohio reports single-day increase of 18,310 new COVID-19 cases