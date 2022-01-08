2 Strong 4 Bullies
Father wanted by Cleveland police for homicide of 3-month-old son

By Avery Williams and Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a man who is accused in the homicide of his 3-month-old son.

Court records show 35-year-old Ernest Alexander is facing a felony charge of aggravated murder.

The death of King Kai Alexander was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, records show.

King Kai died Monday in the Fairview Hospital emergency room, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office said the baby boy died of “blunt force injuries.”

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

