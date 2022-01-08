2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Free at-home COVID test kits offered today in Summit County

Woman uses an at-home COVID-19 test kit
Woman uses an at-home COVID-19 test kit(CBS)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday morning at 1867 West Market St. in Akron.

The drive-thru distribution is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last.

According to a news release, the tests are limited to one kit per person inside the vehicle.

Masks are required in order to receive a kit, according to the release.

Summit County Public Health said 3,400 at-home COVID-19 test kits are available.

According to the release, the tests are approved for ages 4 and up.

The health department asks that you stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Traffic procedures are below:

  • Do not arrive before 9:45 am.
  • Do not stop on the railroad tracks. The railroad tracks are active and trains utilize the tracks frequently.
  • Enter off of West Market Street. Do not use the back parking lot entrance off Shatto Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

A group of Avon Lake parents has hired an attorney to fight the mask mandate imposed by the...
Group of Avon Lake parents hire attorney to fight mask mandate in schools
Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Cleveland Metropolitan School District returns to in-person learning Jan. 10
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued Facebook, alleging the social media giant lied about...
Ohio attorney general challenges President Biden’s vaccine mandates in US Supreme Court
FILE
Health officials, Ohio National Guard discuss latest COVID-19 surge fueled by omicron variant