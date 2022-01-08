Free at-home COVID test kits offered today in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday morning at 1867 West Market St. in Akron.

The drive-thru distribution is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last.

According to a news release, the tests are limited to one kit per person inside the vehicle.

Masks are required in order to receive a kit, according to the release.

Summit County Public Health said 3,400 at-home COVID-19 test kits are available.

According to the release, the tests are approved for ages 4 and up.

The health department asks that you stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Traffic procedures are below:

Do not arrive before 9:45 am.

Do not stop on the railroad tracks. The railroad tracks are active and trains utilize the tracks frequently.

Enter off of West Market Street. Do not use the back parking lot entrance off Shatto Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.