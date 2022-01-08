Free at-home COVID test kits offered today in Summit County
Jan. 8, 2022
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday morning at 1867 West Market St. in Akron.
The drive-thru distribution is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last.
According to a news release, the tests are limited to one kit per person inside the vehicle.
Masks are required in order to receive a kit, according to the release.
Summit County Public Health said 3,400 at-home COVID-19 test kits are available.
According to the release, the tests are approved for ages 4 and up.
The health department asks that you stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Traffic procedures are below:
- Do not arrive before 9:45 am.
- Do not stop on the railroad tracks. The railroad tracks are active and trains utilize the tracks frequently.
- Enter off of West Market Street. Do not use the back parking lot entrance off Shatto Avenue.
