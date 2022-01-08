Justin Bibb to be sworn in as Cleveland Mayor in inauguration ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be sworn in Saturday afternoon in an inauguration ceremony.

The event is happening at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Only invited guests are permitted to attend, according to a news release, but the ceremony will be livestreamed here.

Bibb took the Oath of Office in a small, private ceremony on Jan. 3, becoming Cleveland’s first new mayor since 2005.

He is the city’s 54th mayor, but due to four non-consecutive terms, this is Cleveland’s 58th mayoral administration.

Bibb, just 34 years old, is one of the youngest people to hold the office.

While he has never served in a political position, Bibb has held performed several roles in the private and public sector.

Watch Bibb’s swearing-in ceremony live in the video player below.

