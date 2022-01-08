2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Justin Bibb to be sworn in as Cleveland Mayor in inauguration ceremony

Justin Bibb is one of 7 candidates running for Cleveland Mayor.
Justin Bibb is one of 7 candidates running for Cleveland Mayor.(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be sworn in Saturday afternoon in an inauguration ceremony.

The event is happening at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Only invited guests are permitted to attend, according to a news release, but the ceremony will be livestreamed here.

Bibb took the Oath of Office in a small, private ceremony on Jan. 3, becoming Cleveland’s first new mayor since 2005.

He is the city’s 54th mayor, but due to four non-consecutive terms, this is Cleveland’s 58th mayoral administration.

Bibb, just 34 years old, is one of the youngest people to hold the office.

While he has never served in a political position, Bibb has held performed several roles in the private and public sector.

Watch Bibb’s swearing-in ceremony live in the video player below.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Next round of Ohio National Guard troops gets welcome from Gov. DeWine
Cleveland City Council makes big changes in 2022
Cleveland City Council makes big changes in 2022
Justin Bibb takes Oath of Office as Cleveland’s new mayor
Justin Bibb takes Oath of Office as Cleveland’s new mayor
Frank Jackson is nearing the end of his final term as Cleveland mayor.
Mayor Frank Jackson to Cleveland residents: ‘It has been my honor to serve you’