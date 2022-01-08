Mother can finally bring toddler home after month of no heat in subsidized Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman living with her two children in a subsidized apartment with no heat on Cleveland’s East Side as Northeast Ohio experiences some of the coldest temperatures this winter is finally feeling some relief.

Her landlord’s quick fix prior to resident Marqita Gaines calling 19 News was providing a single space heater to warm the four-bedroom apartment.

The only other source of heat she has had was turning on her own oven and leaving the door open - a dangerous fire hazard.

Gaines claimed she has been trying to get her landlord to fix her furnace, among other things, for over a month.

19 News met with Gaines on Thursday and put her landlord, Bill Smoot, on the spot.

[ Mother of 2 has no heat in subsidized apartment on Cleveland’s East Side ]

After calling him and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority on the issue, Smoot promised her heat would be restored the next day.

19 News came back on Friday to be sure the issue would finally be fixed.

It took all day, but Smoot was true to his word and had the furnace back up and running.

Gaines can finally breathe in a sigh of warm relief.

“I can take shower now,” she said. “I want to thank you, guys.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.