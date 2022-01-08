Northeast Ohio weather: Rain tomorrow; snow returns Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll be treated to mainly sunny skies today as temperatures reach seasonable highs in the mid 30s.

Rain arrives overnight as temperatures rise through the 30s.

Rain will be our weather fare Sunday - mainly early in the day - as highs recover into the low 40s.

Wind and snow make a comeback on Monday afternoon along with highs only in the lower 20s.

Tuesday may start with a little, light, lake snow before skies become partly sunny and highs again top only in the low 20s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.