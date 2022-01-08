2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio artist honors Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking with portrait drawing

Ohio artist honors Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking with portrait drawing
Ohio artist honors Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking with portrait drawing(Source: Portrait by Ron Moore Jr.)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the last 38 years, an Ohio artist has been using his precious gift of art to honor and remember lives tragically taken.

“It makes me feel good that the gift that I was given to create artwork is being used to help bless somebody,” said Ron Moore Jr.

Moore has created 300 portraits and counting. Among these hundreds of portraits, each one has a story.

His drawings include victims of the Las Vegas concert mass shooting; Tyshaun Taylor, who was shot and killed at a birthday party in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood; and fallen officers, like Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek who was killed in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

“When their loved ones kiss them goodbye, they’re not promised that they’re going to go back home,” Moore said.

Moore continues to create art despite a battle against Parkinson’s disease for the last 18 years.

“My motto with Parkinson’s disease is giving up is not an option. And if I stop doing artwork, then in my mind, that’s as if I’m giving up on my Parkinson’s disease,” Moore said.

Moore told 19 News he made a commitment to create art after losing the ability in 2008 or 2009.

“At the Cleveland Clinic, they performed deep brain stimulation where they inserted implanted wires in my brain. It’s helped control Parkinson’s. Then I was able to start doing artwork again, and I haven’t stopped,” said Moore.

Moore said an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police will deliver Shane Bartek’s portrait to his loved ones.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Image: Gray Media
Cleveland museums offer free admission and activities on MLK Day
Barstool Sports to donate in honor of Bartek
Barstool Sports helps raise donations in honor of fallen Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek
Cleveland Alphas host monthly food pantry in Buckeye neighborhood
Cleveland Alphas host monthly food pantry in Buckeye neighborhood
19 News
Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland