Ohio artist honors Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking with portrait drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the last 38 years, an Ohio artist has been using his precious gift of art to honor and remember lives tragically taken.

“It makes me feel good that the gift that I was given to create artwork is being used to help bless somebody,” said Ron Moore Jr.

Moore has created 300 portraits and counting. Among these hundreds of portraits, each one has a story.

His drawings include victims of the Las Vegas concert mass shooting; Tyshaun Taylor, who was shot and killed at a birthday party in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood; and fallen officers, like Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek who was killed in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

“When their loved ones kiss them goodbye, they’re not promised that they’re going to go back home,” Moore said.

Moore continues to create art despite a battle against Parkinson’s disease for the last 18 years.

“My motto with Parkinson’s disease is giving up is not an option. And if I stop doing artwork, then in my mind, that’s as if I’m giving up on my Parkinson’s disease,” Moore said.

Moore told 19 News he made a commitment to create art after losing the ability in 2008 or 2009.

“At the Cleveland Clinic, they performed deep brain stimulation where they inserted implanted wires in my brain. It’s helped control Parkinson’s. Then I was able to start doing artwork again, and I haven’t stopped,” said Moore.

Moore said an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police will deliver Shane Bartek’s portrait to his loved ones.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.