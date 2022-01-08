2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 18,310 new COVID-19 cases

(WRDW)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,170,139 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 18,310 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 466,432 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Of the 99,439 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 12,032 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

