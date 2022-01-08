Owner: Food truck recovered in Cleveland; suspect remains at large

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of “Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers” is happy to report her beloved food truck was found less than 36 hours after it was stolen.

The theft was caught on surveillance camera video, according to owner Lena Brown, and the suspect remains at large.

Brown told 19 News her truck was recovered Saturday afternoon near W. 110th Street and Lorain Avenue by McDonalds.

A good Samaritan spotted the truck and contacted Brown, knowing it was a stolen vehicle due to news coverage.

Brown said the truck is her livelihood, and she is so grateful it was found despite damages.

The truck will be back in service after repairs are completed, Brown said.

