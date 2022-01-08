Pickup truck driver wanted in Munson Township smash and grab of ATM machine

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this pick-up truck?

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said it was involved in a smash and grab of an ATM machine in Munson Township on Jan. 6.

Detectives are asking for the community to help find the truck and figure out who was driving it at the time of the crime.

The truck has wheel flares, a missing or different colored gas cap, and a bug guard on the hood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Geauga County Detective Bureau at 440-279-2169 with any information on this case.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.