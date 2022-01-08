2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pickup truck driver wanted in Munson Township smash and grab of ATM machine

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this pick-up truck?

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said it was involved in a smash and grab of an ATM machine in Munson Township on Jan. 6.

Detectives are asking for the community to help find the truck and figure out who was driving it at the time of the crime.

The truck has wheel flares, a missing or different colored gas cap, and a bug guard on the hood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Geauga County Detective Bureau at 440-279-2169 with any information on this case.

