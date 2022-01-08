Suspect wanted for shooting at 2 Cleveland Police officers fails to show to court after bailing out on $50,000 bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Questions surface once again about a criminal justice system some city leaders in Cleveland and others feel is broken.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for a man accused of ambushing and shooting at two police officers, and stalking an ex-girlfriend, after he failed to show up for court.

It’s traced back to a low bond in Cleveland Municipal Court that allowed the suspect to get out of jail.

Ward 10 Councilman Anthony Hairston had this to say during a vigil for murdered Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, “Shame on the system that lets these individuals continue to walk our streets.”

The criminal justice system in Northeast Ohio was first put under a microscope after the violent carjacking and murder of Officer Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

Two people have been arrested, a 28-year-old man with a history of grand theft, and an 18-year-old woman suspected of pulling the trigger who was allowed to be out of jail on probation for another violent crime and had an active arrest warrant for a violent robbery.

“I can’t tell you how many times, how many times I’ve gotten the calls because a person has committed a violent crime or did something that they should have been behind bars and they’ve been let go,” Councilman Hairston said.

Now, here we go again, as an active arrest warrant is put out for Anthony J. Grier of Cleveland.

Grier has been indicted on two attempted murder charges, felonious assault, and other serious charges involving an ex-girlfriend after allegedly shooting police who responded to a domestic dispute in the driveway of a home on East 96th Street back on Dec. 15.

Grier failed to show up to Cuyahoga County Court on Friday to make his initial appearance on the charges.

The main issue is what Cuyahoga County prosecutors have called a low bond from the city municipal court that allowed the suspect to bail out of jail in the first place.

A suspect with a history of failing to show up to court, even though most of his previous charges were not as serious.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor requested to increase Grier’s bond from $50,000 to $1 million saying in part:

“A 50,000 bond is unreasonable given the seriousness of the charges, the weight of the evidence, the defendant’s access to firearms, and the risk of flight he poses. Upon being interviewed by detectives the defendant (Grier) admitted to firing his weapon two times at officers, claiming that he just ‘lost it.’”

Longest-serving Councilman Michael Polensek, who is also the Chairman of the Safety Committee, told me everyone deserves due process through the courts.

But he would like to hear from the courts, including the juvenile court system about if any interdiction or follow-up is done for violent, repeat offenders.

Polensek told 19 News victims are paying the price for a criminal justice system that continues to let violent criminals back out on the streets.

19 News continues to work to find out which judge made the decision on the initial bond and will reach out for comment.

