1 dead, 1 injured in fire at apartment building in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms one person was found dead early Sunday at the scene of a fire at an Ohio City apartment building.
The fire broke out overnight at Riverview Tower, located at 1745 W. 25th Street.
According to Cleveland EMS, a second person was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.
We’ve reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire, and this story will be updated as information is released.
