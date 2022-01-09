1 dead, 1 injured in fire at apartment building in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms one person was found dead early Sunday at the scene of a fire at an Ohio City apartment building.

The fire broke out overnight at Riverview Tower, located at 1745 W. 25th Street.

According to Cleveland EMS, a second person was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.

We’ve reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire, and this story will be updated as information is released.

