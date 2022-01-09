2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured in fire at apartment building in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

By Avery Williams and Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms one person was found dead early Sunday at the scene of a fire at an Ohio City apartment building.

The fire broke out overnight at Riverview Tower, located at 1745 W. 25th Street.

According to Cleveland EMS, a second person was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.

We’ve reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire, and this story will be updated as information is released.

Return to 19 News for updates.

