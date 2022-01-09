2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday for lake effect snow, wind

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain will be our weather fare today, mainly early, as highs in the low 40s fall into the 30s this afternoon amid gusty winds.

Tonight’s snow and wind will accompany lows in the upper teens.

Wind and snow continue Monday along with highs only in the lower 20s.

We will have more wind and snow Monday night as lows bottom out around 12 degrees.

Tuesday may start with a little, light, lake snow before skies become partly sunny and highs again top only in the low 20s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/9/2022

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/9/2022
ALERT for lake snow Monday
Rain tonight into early Sunday; ALERT DAY for lake snow Monday
Rain tonight into early Sunday; ALERT DAY for lake snow Monday
Rain tonight into early Sunday; ALERT DAY for lake snow Monday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/8/2022