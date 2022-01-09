19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday for lake effect snow, wind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain will be our weather fare today, mainly early, as highs in the low 40s fall into the 30s this afternoon amid gusty winds.

Tonight’s snow and wind will accompany lows in the upper teens.

Wind and snow continue Monday along with highs only in the lower 20s.

We will have more wind and snow Monday night as lows bottom out around 12 degrees.

Tuesday may start with a little, light, lake snow before skies become partly sunny and highs again top only in the low 20s.

