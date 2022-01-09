2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 dead after Brook Park shooting

2 dead following Brook Park shooting
2 dead following Brook Park shooting(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Brook Park Police, two people are dead following a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 5300 block of West 150th around 5 pm for the incident.

When police entered the house they found three people had been shot.

All three were taken to an area hospital where two of the victims died.

There is no information on the age or identity of the victims.

Police said it is an active investigation and should have more information Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

43-year-old Rory Angelotta
Body of St. Ignatius grad who went missing while skiing in California found
ALERT for lake snow Monday
Rain tonight into early Sunday; ALERT DAY for lake snow Monday
Fatal Cleveland house fire
Elderly woman killed in Cleveland house fire
Owner: Food truck recovered in Cleveland; suspect remains at large
Owner: Food truck recovered in Cleveland; suspect remains at large