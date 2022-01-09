2 dead after Brook Park shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Brook Park Police, two people are dead following a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 5300 block of West 150th around 5 pm for the incident.

When police entered the house they found three people had been shot.

All three were taken to an area hospital where two of the victims died.

There is no information on the age or identity of the victims.

Police said it is an active investigation and should have more information Monday.

