Body of St. Ignatius grad who went missing while skiing in California found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Placer County Sheriff’s department, the body of Rory Angelotta, a 43-year-old St. Ignatius High School grad who went missing while skiing Christmas Day, has been located in an area north of the Northstar Ski Resort.

Angelotta disappeared while skiing in Lake Tahoe.

According to a press release, volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue discovered his body around 10:30 am Saturday.

The search for Angelotta was suspended on December 30th.

The area where Angelotta was located was approximately a half-mile from a residential neighborhood near Schaffer Mill Creek.

Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the ski resort boundaries and the backside of the resort, where searchers believed Angelotta had gotten lost during the whiteout conditions on the 25th.

The sheriff’s office said It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements. There was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity, according to the press release.

The Angelotta family also released a statement through the sheriff’s office, showing their appreciation for the recovery efforts:

“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”

