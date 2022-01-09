Brook Park shooting victim cries out for help in horrific 911 call; murder-suicide investigation continues (graphic)

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained the horrific 911 call made by a 27-year-old woman who survived an apparent murder-suicide Saturday evening in Brook Park.

Brook Park police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute; it happened around 5 p.m. at a home on West 150th Street.

Police said they had to breach the door of the home to the gain entrance and found three people had been shot, including a 10-month-old girl, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

According to a police news release, their investigation determined the man shot the woman and the girl before turning the gun on himself.

They were all taken to an area hospital, where police said the infant and the man died.

The identities of the gunman and the victims have not been released.

Police said it is an active investigation, and more information will be shared on Monday.

