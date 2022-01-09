Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,089 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,189,228 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 19,089 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 470,098 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Of the 99,531 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 12,038 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

