19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frigid, Arctic air has moved into northern Ohio.

Lake effect snow bands and squalls will be today’s big weather story.

Be mindful of the threat for rapidly changing weather conditions and road conditions, if you’re traveling around the area.

Brief whiteouts are possible in snow squalls.

Lake effect snow bands and squalls will continue through tonight.

We’re forecasting one to three inches of new snowfall today, and one to three inches more through the overnight hours.

Higher totals are possible where squalls persist.

Our other big weather story today and tonight will be the bitterly cold air in place.

High temperatures will only top out in the low 20s today, and then we will drop into the lower teens tonight.

We’ll only rebound into the low 20s on Tuesday afternoon.

With gusty winds in the area during this time, the wind chill will remain in the lower single digits from now through Tuesday night.

Wednesday will bring us a brief thaw, as highs will be climbing into the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.