25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairlawn

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times outside an apartment complex in Fairlawn.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was found around 1:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 100 block of Buffington Road.

At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Fairlawn police.

