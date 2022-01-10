2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 residents displaced after house fire in Summit County

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four residents were displaced early Saturday after a house fire in the 400 block of Downing Place in Akron.

The Akron Fire Department said crews were called out around 4:40 a.m. for a house fire.

They discovered smoke and fire coming out the home when they arrived, the fire department said.

It took about 17 minutes to get the fire under control, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

According to the release, the American Red Cross is working to help the displaced residents.

