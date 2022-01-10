Akron City Council hosting free at-home COVID-19 test drive-thru locations Saturday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents will have an opportunity to get a free at-home COVID test from four locations around the city on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The City Council announced Monday they are planning to distribute 3,220 kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

• Five Points – 670 West Exchange Street

• Summit Lake Community Center – 380 West Crosier Street

• Joy Park Community Center – 825 Fuller Street

• Kenmore High School – 2140 13th Street, SW (*only enter on Wyoming Street)

Each distribution site will have 805 tests to pass out while supplies last.

Test are limited to one per person present in each vehicle and masks are required and must be worn in order to receive a test.

“Given the current COVID-19 surge, supply chain disruptions and limited availability of testing appointments, we want to do our part in helping to make at-home test kits available in the communities with the lowest vaccination rates,” said Margo Sommerville, President of Council.

“We’re distributing tests that offer live testing support from Certified Guides, ensuring a better sample collection, and improved confidence in results,” she continued. “The tests can be taken from your home, office or wherever you are, so long as you have a smart device and internet connection. Verified results are available in 15 minutes”.

The council encourages residents who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated to continue engaging in safe and effective behaviors to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home if you’re sick, even with mild symptoms

· Be mindful in your interactions with others. Limit your chances of exposure by maintaining social distancing of at least six feet from non-household members

· Wear a mask in public

· Follow good hygiene standards:

Those choosing not to utilize the proctored test feature are urged to report positive results COVID-19 test results at: tiny.cc/hometest19 .

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.