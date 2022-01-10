2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brook Park police: Dad shot, killed baby girl strapped in car seat

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brook Park, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man shot and injured his wife and shot and killed their nine-month-old daughter before shooting and killing himself, Brook Park police said.

According to police, Martin Porter entered the home in the 5300 block of West 150th around 5 p.m. Saturday and shot his wife Sara, 27, in the leg.

He then took his nine-month-old daughter Alice from the home.

Sara managed to call 911 after being shot.

When police arrived, they found Sara inside the home and EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said Sara has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Alice was found in her car seat next to her father. Police said the baby girl had been shot several times and died after being taken by Life Flight to Southwest General Health Center.

Martin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at MetroHealth Medical Center, police said.

Police have not released where Alice and Martin were found.

The incident remains under investigation, but police said the shootings followed a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports 18,042 new COVID-19 cases
Jason Dimacchia (Source: North Ridgeville police)
Former Lake Ridge Academy coach sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student
A Canton man was arrested after an altercation Sunday evening that led to him allegedly...
Man wounded in ‘road rage’ shooting in Stark County, suspect in custody
Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests
Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests