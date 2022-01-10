Brook Park police: Dad shot, killed baby girl strapped in car seat

Brook Park, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man shot and injured his wife and shot and killed their nine-month-old daughter before shooting and killing himself, Brook Park police said.

According to police, Martin Porter entered the home in the 5300 block of West 150th around 5 p.m. Saturday and shot his wife Sara, 27, in the leg.

He then took his nine-month-old daughter Alice from the home.

Sara managed to call 911 after being shot.

When police arrived, they found Sara inside the home and EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said Sara has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Alice was found in her car seat next to her father. Police said the baby girl had been shot several times and died after being taken by Life Flight to Southwest General Health Center.

Martin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at MetroHealth Medical Center, police said.

Police have not released where Alice and Martin were found.

The incident remains under investigation, but police said the shootings followed a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.