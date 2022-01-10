2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland father charged with murder of 3-month-old son pleads not guilty

Ernest Alexander
Ernest Alexander(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 35-year-old man accused in the homicide of his 3-month-old son pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Court records show Ernest Alexander is facing a felony charge of aggravated murder for the death of King Kai Alexander.

Man once convicted of child endangering now wanted by Cleveland police for homicide of 3-month-old son

King Kai died Jan. 3 at Fairview Hospital of “blunt force injuries,” according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Authorities said King Kai was found with extensive internal injuries after spending time with Ernest.

Ernest Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond; records show he is due back in court on Jan. 18.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records reveal Ernest was convicted in 2012 of child endangering.

In that case, Cleveland police alleged that Ernest abused his newborn son, breaking his ribs and later his leg.

Court records show Ernest pleaded guilty in the 2012 case and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ernest is known to go by several aliases, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Court hearing for Bedford Heights man arrested driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s stolen car
Firefighters battle blaze at former Lawndale Elementary School building in Akron
Firefighters battle blaze at former Lawndale Elementary School building in Akron
Firefighters battle blaze at former Lawndale Elementary School building in Akron
25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairlawn