Cleveland father charged with murder of 3-month-old son pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 35-year-old man accused in the homicide of his 3-month-old son pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Court records show Ernest Alexander is facing a felony charge of aggravated murder for the death of King Kai Alexander.

King Kai died Jan. 3 at Fairview Hospital of “blunt force injuries,” according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Authorities said King Kai was found with extensive internal injuries after spending time with Ernest.

Ernest Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond; records show he is due back in court on Jan. 18.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records reveal Ernest was convicted in 2012 of child endangering.

In that case, Cleveland police alleged that Ernest abused his newborn son, breaking his ribs and later his leg.

Court records show Ernest pleaded guilty in the 2012 case and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ernest is known to go by several aliases, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.