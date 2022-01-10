2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for suspect in deadly shooting on East Side
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for the suspect(s) who allegedly shot two people late Thursday, killing one and injuring the other, on the city’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as 42-year-old Alivia Leeth, of Cleveland.

The deadly shooting took place around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue.

Cleveland police said several people were traveling in two cars to Leeth’s home.

An unknown shooter fired upon the vehicles, striking Leeth and a 21-year-old man, according to police.

Cleveland police said the suspect was traveling in a dark SUV.

EMS took Leeth to MetroHealth, where police said she died.

According to police, the 21-year-old shooting victim took himself to the hospital.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 if you have information about this deadly shooting.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME; police said a cash reward up to $5000 may be available.

