Court hearing for Bedford Heights man arrested driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s stolen car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second suspect charged in connection with the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Anthony Butler Jr., 28, of Bedford Heights, is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and other traffic violations.

Anthony Butler Jr. (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The judge set bond at $100,000 and Butler’s case has now been bound over to the grand jury.

Officer Bartek, 25, was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 2021 in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive on Cleveland’s West Side while he was off-duty.

Cleveland police said Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot with a gun, a struggle ensued and Officer Bartek was shot twice.

Tamara McLoyd (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

McLoyd then allegedly fled in Officer Bartek’s car and Butler was arrested several hours later in Euclid after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted McLoyd on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault on a police officer, grand theft, petty theft and having weapons under disability.

She will be arraigned on Jan. 27 and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.