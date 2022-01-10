Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are facing slick spots and dangerous conditions across Northeast Ohio as snow continues coming down.

Several crashes have occurred in our area, leading to backups while vehicles are towed and roads are re-salted.

The 19 First Alert Storm Team reports that brief whiteouts are possible in snow squalls.

The concerns started overnight when a water main break in Brook Park covered Snow Road in water as temperatures remained below freezing.

Thankfully, the water main break didn’t cause any major problems.

Later Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

As morning became afternoon, authorities had to shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Euclid for about 20 minutes after several crashes took place.

An ODOT spokesperson warned of near whiteout conditions where Ashtabula and Lake counties meet.

In a traffic camera photo picturing conditions at 12:25 p.m., you can barely see the road.

Near whiteout conditions at the Ashtabula/Lake County line right now. Conditions can change very quickly with these lake effect snow bands today. Even with all our crews out, snow will likely accumulate on the roadways during the heaviest snow. Be extra alert. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/iHuLjCW8kD — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 10, 2022

Our weather team said snow totals will vary but two to six inches are possible.

Remember: Clear your headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

