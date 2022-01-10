2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio

Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are facing slick spots and dangerous conditions across Northeast Ohio as snow continues coming down.

Several crashes have occurred in our area, leading to backups while vehicles are towed and roads are re-salted.

The 19 First Alert Storm Team reports that brief whiteouts are possible in snow squalls.

The concerns started overnight when a water main break in Brook Park covered Snow Road in water as temperatures remained below freezing.

Thankfully, the water main break didn’t cause any major problems.

Later Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

As morning became afternoon, authorities had to shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Euclid for about 20 minutes after several crashes took place.

An ODOT spokesperson warned of near whiteout conditions where Ashtabula and Lake counties meet.

In a traffic camera photo picturing conditions at 12:25 p.m., you can barely see the road.

Our weather team said snow totals will vary but two to six inches are possible.

Remember: Clear your headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

