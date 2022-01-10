Firefighters battle blaze at former Lawndale Elementary School building in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters are battling a large blaze at the former Lawndale Elementary School building.

The firefighters union said no injuries have been reported.

Winter weather has created icy conditions for the responding firefighters, the union said.

The union asks you avoid the area of 25th Street SW as the fire fight continues.

