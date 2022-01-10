2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake snow, windy, and cold today and tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arctic air mass is in place today and tonight. The team will be monitoring the lake effect snow in the area. Middle level moisture is lacking so we do not believe the lake effect will get out of control. It’ll be a west steering wind most of the day then shifting northwest by evening. Up to four inches of snow is forecast where snow bands persist. Little elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees. A west wind will be gusting to 35 mph. Wind chills in the single digits. It remains windy and cold tonight. Lake effect snow bands in the area that could dump up to 3 inches of snow where snow bands persist. Overnight temperatures drop to around 10 degrees. Wind chills early tomorrow morning could be below zero. Some lingering lake snow east of Cleveland tomorrow morning. Gradual clearing elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s.

