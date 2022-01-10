Former Lake Ridge Academy coach sentenced for sexually assaulting a student

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Lake Ridge Academy coach and volunteer convicted of six counts of sexual battery will be sentenced Monday in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Jason Dimacchia, 39, sexually assaulted a student in January 2021.

School officials learned of the crime in May and immediately contacted North Ridgeville police.

Dimacchia last served as a paid coach during the 2017-2018 school year.

School officials said he also underwent a background check during his hiring process.

