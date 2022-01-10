2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Lake Ridge Academy coach sentenced for sexually assaulting a student

Jason Dimacchia (Source: North Ridgeville police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Lake Ridge Academy coach and volunteer convicted of six counts of sexual battery will be sentenced Monday in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Jason Dimacchia, 39, sexually assaulted a student in January 2021.

School officials learned of the crime in May and immediately contacted North Ridgeville police.

Dimacchia last served as a paid coach during the 2017-2018 school year.

School officials said he also underwent a background check during his hiring process.

